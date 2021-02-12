Leelanau Co. Undersheriff Retires After 40 Years in Law Enforcement

After spending four decades in law enforcement, the Leelanau County Undersheriff is closing out his career.

Undersheriff Steve Morgan decided to retire and Friday was his last day on the job.

Morgan spent 40 years in law enforcement.

Eight of those were as the Leelanau County Undersheriff.

In a statement, Morgan thanked the community and gave a nod to the new undersheriff promising Leelanau County is in good hands.

A FINAL POST Tomorrow, I close out a 40-year career in law enforcement. In January of 2013, I was lucky enough to sign… Posted by Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, February 11, 2021