Judge Orders the Iron Pig to Pay $1,500 in Fines, Cease and Desist Order Dissolved

An Ingham County judge has hit the Iron Pig Smokehouse with $1,500 in fines.

Judge Clinton Canady found that the restaurant undisputedly violated the two temporary restraining orders put on them on January 27 and February 4.

The courts appreciated that the Iron Pig has been under compliance with the orders since February 5, but they determined it was clear the restaurant was knowingly in violation before that point.

Following the judge’s decision, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan dissolved a cease and desist order put forth on November 25. They said it was because emergency public health orders had changed, the Iron Pig submitted an action plan to reopen safely, and Owner Ian Murphy has agreed to comply with the plan.