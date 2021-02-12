How Tax Season Will Affect Those on Unemployment

Tax season is here, and the ongoing pandemic is sure to affect everyone who files this year, especially those who’ve been on unemployment. Millions of people across Michigan and the country have had to file for unemployment in the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether it’s because they lost their job, or the business went under, many have collected checks every week while unemployed. “There’s a lot of people who’ve gotten that extra unemployment income and if they didn’t plan for it it’ll be affecting their refunds and it can also, the lower income people, it could also affect the earned income credit they receive,” said Bill Ayers, consultant with Ayers William and Associates.

The longer they’ve been on unemployment, the more complicated the process becomes. “Some of these people were on unemployment for six or nine months, and they’ve got a considerable amount of money that they’ve received that if they didn’t plan on it, then it’s going to affect their refunds or they could end up have to pay,” said Ayers.

Some people may not have realized how much filing for unemployment will affect them in the long run. “I think there will be some real dilemmas that come of it because people have not planned on it,” said Ayers. “A lot of the people that were getting unemployment benefits all they saw was the net check so some of them didn’t even know that there weren’t taxes being withheld.”

As always, filers need to watch out for scams. It’s important to watch out for fraudsters who attempt to get your social security information and file unemployment on your behalf and collecting the benefits. “The IRS will never contact you directly by phone,” said Ayers. “They’ll always contact you by paper first and they won’t contact you by email so don’t respond to any emails or any phone calls.”