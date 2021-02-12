Fife Lake Community Comes Together to Celebrate a Local Man’s Birthday

The pandemic has impacted many things, but the Fife Lake community is making sure one of their own still gets to celebrate his birthday.

“He loves people, he loves going places and doing things,” says Maria Porcelli-Gowen.

34-year-old Marco Slaughter has autism. Although he’s nonverbal, his mother Maria says that doesn’t keep him from making friends throughout the Fife Lake community.

“He really has been accepted. He’s well liked. Everybody knows him,” says Gowen. “They know how to communicate with him. It’s everywhere; the credit union, the village market, everywhere he goes people are nice.”

Gowen says the past year has been particularly difficult on Marco, with the pandemic keeping him from doing many of his favorite activities.

“This year has been terrible. Marco wants to go out and go places, do things. His favorite things to do are eat in restaurants and go to the movies, which he can’t do,” says Gowen.

Normally for Marco’s birthday, they would have a huge party with all of his friends. However, this year he couldn’t have one.

That’s when Gowen decided to post on Facebook asking the Fife Lake Community to send Marco birthday cards.

“I just expected a few,” says Gowen.

Instead, Marco received more than 50, and Gowen says they’re still coming.

“It was just wonderful. He loves getting cards,” says Gowen.

9&10 News also wanted to wish Marco a happy birthday with a few birthday gifts.

Maria says she will always be grateful for the Fife Lake community’s love, support and acceptance of her son:

“I think they could use the community here as an example on how to treat people who are different.”

If you’d like to send Marco a birthday card, you can send them to 12473 Puffer Road SW Fife Lake, MI. 49633.