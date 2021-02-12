Family Skate Days at the Pullar Community Center in ‘the Soo’

The Pullar Community Center in Sault Ste Marie has served that area for over eight decades with hockey games, figure skating shows, and other events. The building has gone through some upgrades over the years but still has not lost its nostalgia.

The pandemic had pretty much stopped all events there until recently as some restrictions have been lifted. The Pullar offers family skate time a few times a week. It’s by donation, small or not small, it all helps to keep the Pullar running – while getting out for some family fun.

For the family skate, enter from the back of the building.

