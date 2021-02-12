Downstate Man Becomes 3rd Arrested for Jan. 6 Riot at Capitol

Another Michigan man has been arrested for the Jan. 6 riot after allegedly admitting to the FBI he was at the Capitol, then showing them photos on his phone.

James Mels of Shelby Township, near Detroit, has become the third Michigan man to face charges after the riot.

The FBI says it began investigating Mels after receiving a tip he had entered the Capitol Building.

During an interview with Mels, he allegedly told the FBI that he went inside to give someone a copy of the U.S. constitution, and, “upon request, Mels pulled his cellular phone from his pocket and, while holding his phone, showed the interviewing TFOs pictures of the Capitol building.”

The FBI also says Mels gave them permission to take photos of his phone while the potentially incriminating photos were being displayed.

According to the FBI, Mels said “he did not engage in any violence and was not aware of anyone organizing violence.”

He appeared in federal court Thursday in Detroit. The rest of his court hearings are expected to be in Washington.

Mels is charged with entering a restricted building without permission and violent entry on capitol grounds. He is now out on bond.