CMET Detectives Arrest Three Sand Lake Residents on Drug Charges

Three people from Sand Lake are facing drug charges after a lengthy investigation by Central Michigan Enforcement Team detectives.

Detectives executed a search warrant for a Long Road home on Wednesday and arrested Storm Snow and Felecia Boyd for possession of meth and maintaining a drug house.

Zachary Lumbert drove away from house and was later pulled over and found to be in possession of a large quantity of crystal meth. He was also carrying a concealed, unregistered handgun.

All three were taken to the Montcalm County Jail.