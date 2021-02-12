Clare County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Assistance in Locating Juvenile Runaway

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway.

Lillian Fay Woodworth is believed to be in the Farwell area.

She is described as a 4-foot-11 white female and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has short, brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Woodworth left her residence on Feb. 5, 2021 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

If you have information on Woodworth’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Clare County Sheriff’s Office at 989-539-7166.