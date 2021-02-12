Chippewa County Health Department Announces Delay in COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery

The Chippewa County Health Department has announced that there is an unexpected delay in its COVID-19 vaccine delivery for today’s vaccine clinic at Lake Superior State’s Norris Center.

Those who are scheduled for a vaccination between noon and 2 p.m. are asked to wait for further information on when to arrive for appointments.

For those scheduled for 2 p.m. and after, please arrive on time for your scheduled appointment.