Chimney Fire in Grant Township Spreads, Crews Call in Backup

A house was on fire early Friday morning in Grant Township.

Details from Grand Traverse Central Dispatch are limited, but they say it started as a chimney fire at a home on Fryzelka Road and turned into a full structure fire. First responders called in more backup.

9&10 is working to learn more. The current status of the home and its occupants, if there were any, is unknown at this time.