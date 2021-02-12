Area Flower Shops Prepare for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up this Sunday and flower shops are staying busy.

Blossom Shop in Traverse City says they have seen a boom in flower orders as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Right now the Blossom Shop has four times the staff than normal to keep up with all of the orders they need to fill and deliver.

While it is normal for flower shops to be busier around Valentine’s Day, this year they say that flowers are even more important than ever.

“Right now it’s just a super simple way to connect, and especially also in the midst of winter with it being so cold and dreary outside it’s a nice way to just brighten up anybody’s day and bring a little bit of sunshine,” said Leannda Shearer of the Blossom Shop. “This year we are definitely seeing a importance for connection connection with the whole pandemic going on.”

They say plan ahead and try not to wait to the last minute to order your flowers.