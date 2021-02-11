Trial in Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Delayed Until October

The trial for five man accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been postponed.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on March 23, but has been pushed back seven months and will now begin on Oct. 12.

A federal judge says this will give defense attorneys more time to receive and analyze evidence.

Back in October, the FBI foiled a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer by antigovernment extremists.

Six men were charged in federal court and another eight are facing charges at the state level.

In January, Ty Garbin pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. He was accused of hosting training exercises at his home in Luther.