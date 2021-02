Submit Your Photos: Selfie With Your Sweetie

Selfie With Your Sweetie

Tell Northern Michigan who your sweetie is this Valentine’s Day.

Our Michigan This Morning team wants to see a photo of you and your Valentine.

Add them to this gallery by clicking the blue “Submit Your Photo” button on the top left. Be sure to include your names and hometowns and you might see your submissions on T.V. Friday morning on Feb. 12!

Or email your photos to mtm@9and10news.com.