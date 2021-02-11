State Partners with New Website to Help Seniors with Vaccine Questions

The Coronavirus vaccine is available for older adults – but there are many questions about who is eligible, just how old you have to be, and where you can go to get it.

Russ Knopp with Comfort Keepers thinks the state is turning the corner. “I think we’re at a tipping point. That we’re going to break through this. The health departments have done an outstanding job.”

It’s not unusual: Coronavirus confusion has people turning to senior centers, health departments, and other care networks to find answers about the vaccine. At Comfort Keepers, Knopp says, “Our seniors have very little reluctance about getting the vaccination. They want it. Some of their barriers are transportation, being able to use technology to make an appointment.”

Comfort Keepers is one place that even helps with transportation. “Any senior that has an appointment, needs to get to their appointment. Just call here. You don’t have to be a client of ours.”

Knopp says they also help many clients and families with questions. “There’s a lot of seniors 80+ years old and, boom, they’re on there and they’ve signed up. But there’s others, maybe they have a lack of good internet where they’re at, they’re not internet savvy.” He also adds that many health departments are finding new ways to reach senior residents – by initiating the sign-up process. “Some of the health departments have figured out that the best way is to call them, and not ask them to try to get online, not ask them to dial an 800 number and wait.”

The state wants to direct older adults with questions to a site called “Get Set Up.” It’s a national education technology company, described as a learning community with online classes available around the clock on every topic.

The goal is to help seniors find their local health departments and pharmacies to register online for a vaccine appointment or to be added to the waitlist.

At the first online class – commenters filled the chat box with complaints, but the state says they’re working as fast as they can. In the meantime, places like the Traverse City Senior Center and Comfort Keepers are helping to answer questions. Knopp says, “We’re helping a lot of our clients do the sign-up part.”

Visit Get Set Up by clicking here. If you need help booking a session, call 1 (888) 559-1614

You can also find the state’s vaccine priority timeline here, and the statewide resource pages are linked here.