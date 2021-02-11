State Budget Proposal Includes $300 Million for Bridges

Another corner stone of the governor’s budget proposal calls for $300 million in bridge repairs statewide.

Dozens of bridges need major repairs or upgrades.

Missaukee County Road Commission Manager Kelly Bekken says of 34 bridges in his county, 2 are in serious condition and a bridge that runs over the Clam River near Falmouth is in poor condition.

“What it means is we continue to attempt to come up with funding to get those bridges fixed. We’ll inspect those, and we’ll do load ratings, and continue to monitor them until the point of where they have to be closed if they’re unsafe,” said Bekken.

The governor now hopes an added $300 million can help start addressing the problem.

“I can’t sit here and tell you exactly what those numbers are and honestly, to give credit where credit is due, we’ve been very fortunate with 34 bridges, we’ve done a lot of bridge replacement,” said Bekken.

But Bekken says the longer some of the projects wait, the need to get them done only grows, along with the cost.

“It’s hard for people, I think we all have that in our lives if you can’t see it, it must be good and that’s why we do the inspections. All of sudden we’ve reached the point where some of these bridges, you know you look at the Dolph Road bridge and you say how important is it. It’s seasonal, closed in the winter time, it’s very important to ORV people, and the alternative if it’s closed, it’s a long way around,” said Bekken.