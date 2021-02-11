Special Report: Unsolved – The Evelyn Ware Case

It’s been three years since someone killed Evelyn Ware inside her Lake County home.

Since then, investigators have followed a number of leads, even offering a reward for information they hope can help solve the case.

“It was believed at that point that obviously there was a house fire that was occurring, and there was an elderly woman named Evelyn Ware, who lived at that home. During the autopsy it was determined that the death was a homicide,” said D/Sgt. Joseph McMillan with the Michigan State Police.

By all accounts, Evelyn Ware, was the kind of person, anyone would want in their life.

“Evelyn was a good woman. She was a feisty, strong, strong willed, strong minded, woman,” said McMillan.

That’s why, when investigators realized Evelyn’s death was no accident, the question of who killed her, was all the more puzzling.

“You have to go piece by piece. Everything has to be carefully looked at, every person that had contact with. You take any homicide investigation, and you’re going to look at who was this person, who were the people closest to her or him, taking a look at who knew them intimately or otherwise,” explained McMillan.

It’s an investigation that’s taken detectives to Lake County and beyond.

“Anytime you have a homicide, coupled with a fire, there’s an intentionality there that is irrefutable and so as we look at this, one has to say why. Why would somebody do this, why would somebody intentionally kill or bring harm to and elderly woman, this was an old woman who was kind, caring,” said McMillan.

But some details of the case, remain closely guarded by investigators.

“We are not releasing specifically what caused her death. That information is being held close to the vest as it were, and that information is only known by two entities, and that’s who did this, and us,” said McMillan.

The charred frame of Evelyn Ware’s home still stands today, a silent witness to a heartbreaking crime detectives believe is close to being solved.

“I would definitely say we are waiting for you. We are on the heels, and you know you made mistakes, and we will catch those and we will be talking to you. There’s no doubt in my mind that one day there will be justice for Evelyn,” said McMillan.

If you have any information on who may have killed Evelyn Ware, you’re asked to call Michigan State police, in Mount Pleasant at 989-773-5951.