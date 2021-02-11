Join in the Oasis Polar Dip: it’s virtual in 2021! Be safe, have fun, and get cold, all in support of Wexford and Missaukee County families. Your efforts are essential for ending sexual and domestic violence in our area!

The Oasis Polar Dip 2021 is a fun and open opportunity fundraiser: you can participate in whatever creative and cold activity you choose; just don’t miss your chance to participate between February 14th and 28th, 2021.

You can join through the web page or through Facebook and share your photos: learn more about Oasis Family Resource Center and their goals, how you can be a Polar Dip 2021 sponsor, and how to donate directly, at https://www.cadillacoasis-frc.org/polar-dip-2021/.