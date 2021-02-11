Over 400 Masks On Display in ‘Stay Safe’ Mask Exhibit in Manistee

2020 was a crazy year for everyone. Art can be a great way to process some of life’s most difficult chapters.

Michigan Legacy Art Park and the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts collaborated to create a unique art project.

The goal of the “Stay Safe” mask exhibit is to explore the experiences during the health pandemic and foster a sense of connection. Over 400 people have participated by decorating blank paper mache masks expressing their personal stories during quarantine.

They will host an online tour free to the public on Friday, February 12 at 1:00 pm. You can follow along live at the Ramsdell’s Facebook Page.

The exhibit at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of February.

Admission is free, but guests must RSVP to reserve a viewing slot in advance.