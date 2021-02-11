New Report Shows Manistee Tourism Industry Holds Strong, Despite Setbacks During Pandmeic

The Manistee County Visitors Bureau released a report Thursday that measures the local tourism and lodging sales from 2019 to 2020.

“We didn’t even know if we were going to have a business opening in 2020,” says Tim Riley, a property manager at Century 21 in Manistee.

Riley manages more than 55 vacation rentals in Manistee County. He says, at the beginning of the pandemic he was concerned that they wouldn’t have a tourism season.

“It was really the uncertainty of the whole thing of not knowing whether we were even going to be able to open,” says Riley.

It wasn’t until mid-June that the things started looking up.

“People started looking again, it was slower in June and July, but as of August, things really picked up. We saw an increase in August, and then things really took off in September and October, we had a fantastic fall,” says Riley.

The report says, despite the pandemic interrupting vacation rental plans in 2020 due to the Stay-At-Home Stay Safe Order, Manistee County generated $9.6 million in annual lodging sales, just 11 percent down from 2019.

Riley says, “Even up to right now, we’re seeing great numbers here in the off season, we’re still seeing a lot of people looking to get out of cities, looking to come up to rural areas like Manistee.”

The Manistee County Visitors Bureau says the 11 percent decrease wasn’t as bad as what they were expecting.

Kathryn Kenny, executive director of the Manistee County Visitors Bureau, says, “When we were doing our budget back in April and May, we were projecting a 50 percent decrease in our lodging assessments here in Manistee County.”

Kenny says they’re looking forward to this year and expanding Manistee’s tourism industry.

“Tourism in our region is really driving economic development. We have new restaurants opening, we actually have two new hotels in the works and so these are hospitality businesses that are driving the economy in Manistee,” says Kenny.