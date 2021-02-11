MTM On The Road: Valentine’s Day Weekend Fun at The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

You can have a date night or full Valentine’s Day weekend without ever having to leave the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

The Den is the perfect place for a date night or bring the whole family for their axe throwing, arcade and escape room!

If you’re still in need of a Valentine’s Day gift for someone, the shops at the resort are open for guests and the public as well.

You can relax with some Valentine’s Day specials at the spa or get adventurous with some snow shoeing.

Aerie is also ready with a menu filled with delicious food for a romantic date night.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us around the resort and giving us all the details of what you can do this Valentine’s Day.