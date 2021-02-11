Missaukee County Man Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges

A Missaukee County man is accused of selling drugs and having a gun, following a tip to the Traverse Narcotics Team and Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement.

After an investigation, detectives say they believed Nathan Crane was selling crystal meth from his Pioneer Township home.

TNT seized one ounce of crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, a pistol, $14,000 in cash and a significant number of collectible coins.

Crane was arrested and arraigned on Jan. 28 for drugs charges and then again on Monday for having the weapon.

His bond was revoked.