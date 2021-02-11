Midland’s Villa D’alessandro Receives COVID-19 Assistance from The Barstool Fund

A restaurant in Midland just got a new chance at success all thanks to Barstool Sports.

Villa D’alessandro started serving the Midland community its authentic Italian dishes more than 20 years ago.

The pandemic left the restaurant in a tough spot.

The owner’s daughter and son-in-law decided to apply for The Barstool Fund.

The Barstool Fund offers COVID-19 relief to small businesses.

The owners say this came at the perfect time.

“You know I was on my last couple of months and then I would have had to close. And this gives us some breathing room into summertime hopefully things will pick up then,” said

So far, the Barstool Fund has raised more than $35 million and already supported more than 250 businesses.

If you are a small business in need you can send an email to barstoolfund@barstoolsports.com to share your story.