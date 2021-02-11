Married in the Mitten: Vibrant Wedding Floral Designs with IndieGrow Flowers

Depending on your wedding style, flowers and greenery can be the central focus of the event. From vibrant colorful floral designs to simple elegant centerpieces we meet the owner and florist of the award-winning, IndieGrow Flowers based in Benzie and Leelanau Counties.

Owner, Alissa Thomson incorporates a style that thrives on everything botanical and focuses on eco-friendly options when it comes to your big day.

To see some of the options, Alissa specializes in for weddings and some of the trends happening right now in the 2021 wedding season, click on the video above.

For a direct link to IndieGrow Flower Farm click here.

If you’d like to connect with the owner of Juniper & Lace Events and collaborator of Married in the Mitten, Stacy Horn, click here.