Judge Expected to Rule on Friday for Iron Pig Smokehouse Violations

A judge is expected to rule on a possible punishment on Friday for Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse for violating a restraining order.

The restaurant posted a statement online directed at the health department.

The Iron Pig said, “We know how quickly you can act when you feel like it (As in, sending a snitch in 45 minutes after a hearing last week). But hey, guess that swift action is only reserved for you privileged government agencies, not us regular folk. ”

The courts are expected to hand down a decision on Friday.