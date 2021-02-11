Judge Expected to Rule on Friday for Iron Pig Smokehouse Violations
A judge is expected to rule on a possible punishment on Friday for Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse for violating a restraining order.
The restaurant posted a statement online directed at the health department.
The Iron Pig said, “We know how quickly you can act when you feel like it (As in, sending a snitch in 45 minutes after a hearing last week). But hey, guess that swift action is only reserved for you privileged government agencies, not us regular folk. ”
The courts are expected to hand down a decision on Friday.
Dear Health Department, Check your email. It’s cool, only been 6 days. We know how quickly you can act when you feel…
Posted by The Iron Pig Smokehouse-Gaylord on Thursday, February 11, 2021