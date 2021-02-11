Wellness for the Family: Indulging Verses Overindulging & Healthier Alternatives to A Popular Fat Tuesday Dessert

Being able to indulge in your favorite sweet treats is something that shouldn’t impact your health. Knowing the difference between indulging and overindulging is key.

Registered dietician, Shanthi Appelö with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan breaks down the differences and what we should keep in mind as we inch closer to Fat Tuesday celebrations.

Shanthi also provides a healthier recipe for Paczki-inspired pancakes. See recipe below.

To connect with Shanthi and to get the recipes for the pancakes and other healthy options from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan click here.

Swedish-style Thin Pancakes (makes 6-7 pancakes)

Ingredients:

¾ cup all purpose flour

1 ¾ cup milk of choice

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

¼ tsp salt

Instructions:

Whisk flour, eggs, melted butter, vanilla and half of milk together. Slowly add more milk while whisking, allowing for a smooth batter. The mixture is ready to pour when there are very few small bubbles left. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and spray with oil. Once pan is heated, pour 1/3 cup pancake mixture* into pan and spread into an even layer on the pan by moving the pan in different angles Cook for ~2-3 minutes or until bottom has a golden brown color and easily loosens from the pan, then flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes. For a Paczki pancake, serve with raspberry coulis and optional whipped cream or custard. Dust with confectioner’s sugar.

*How much mixture should be poured depends on the size of the pan

Lower-sugar Raspberry Sauce or Coulis

Ingredients:

12-oz bag of frozen raspberries

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp water

Instructions: