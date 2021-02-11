Hook & Hunting: Free Fishing Weekend

If you haven’t been out ice fishing yet this year, this weekend is a perfect opportunity.

This weekend is free fishing weekend in the state of Michigan.

This Saturday and Sunday you do not need a fishing license, and ice conditions around Cadillac are looking great.

Fishing shops are reporting more than a foot of ice on area lakes.

They say this is a great opportunity to get on the ice if you have not yet already.

“It’s a really good opportunity to get people out that have never been ice fishing, maybe a little nervous. Fishing licenses expire, the 2021 ones expire soon so if you haven’t bought a fishing license yet you might not want to invest a whole $26 for a few weeks. But you know you can go out for free right now,” said Christopher Knaisel, Owner of Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop.

There will be another free fishing weekend this summer, June 12 and 13.