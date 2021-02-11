Free Soil Farm Hosts Coloring and Drawing Contest to Promote their Wonderful Programs

For artists who are 65 and over, living at home or at an assisted living facility, or those with special needs, there’s a creative contest just for you.

It’s all to help spread awareness about the wonderful programs at an interactive farm in Mason County. From now through February 28, the Circle Rocking ‘S’ Children’s Farm in Free Soil is accepting artwork for their coloring and drawing contest. It’s limited to senior citizens and those with intellectual disabilities in and out of state.

There’s no limit to how many pictures allowed to be submitted, and they can be viewed at the farm for all to enjoy.

Ribbons will be awarded for the top 3 art pieces in each class and category of drawing or coloring.

Submissions can be sent to:

CIRCLE ROCKING S CHILDREN’S FARM INC.

5487 TUTTLE RD

FREE SOIL, MI 49411

The contest is free.

