First Responders Save Referee’s Life At Brethren High School Basketball Game

Quick action from first responders and community members saved a referee’s life during a high school basketball game this week.

Right before halftime during the Brethren verses Big Rapids Crossroads Girls Basketball Game Tuesday, an MHSAA referee collapsed on the court.

That’s when several first responders sprang into action.

The JV basketball coach ran and got the AED which ultimately saved the officials life.

Spectators from both sides of the gym respectfully cleared the gym and the second half of the game was canceled.

Jake Veith, K-12 principal at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, say, “I’m just so proud of our staff, proud of our community, everybody’s effort to step up. I’m happy with our families on both sides of the court for keeping everyone calm and realize what a dangerous situation this was and willingness to help”

The district says the official is doing well and recovering.

A date to reschedule the game has not yet been determined.