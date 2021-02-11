Evart Fire Department Closely Watching Muskegon River Conditions

The Muskegon River near Evart has ice building up in both directions.

The Evart Fire Department says the recent cold weather has caused all that ice to form.

That has caused the river to back up in several spots.

The fire chief says water levels rose about two feet in the last couple of days, but have started to come down.

Heavy ice on the Muskegon River can create problems for people with homes near the river, which is why the fire department plans to keep a close eye on what happens with the ice.

“We’re watching the ice, making sure that it’s moving and stuff like that, as best it can. If it starts piling up, we’ll have to work on what we’re going to do with that, but just monitoring, making sure water is not flooding over roads and subdivisions and stuff like that, that we usually get in the spring,” said Fire Chief Shane Helmer.

The fire department is warning people to stay off of the ice on the river.