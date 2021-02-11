Cadillac High School Teacher Resigns After Being Placed on Administrative Leave

A Cadillac High School teacher has resigned after being placed on administrative leave last month due to a concerning email.

A special Cadillac Area Public School Board of Education meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday evening but CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown accepted teacher Aaron Whipple’s resignation Thursday afternoon.

Brown said in a statement earlier this week that police were notified and that Whipple was put on administrative leave Jan. 4.