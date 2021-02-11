Arts for All of Northern Michigan Hosts Virtual Valentine’s Day Dance

Every year Arts for All of Northern Michigan turns the local Elks Lodge into the venue for their Valentines Day dance.

Even though COVID might have changed the venue this year, Arts for All of Northern Michigan still wanted to hit the dance floor.

Arts for All executive Director, Jane Kittenborg, says, “It just this amazing night filled with joy and energy and from what I’ve heard from our participants and our staff it’s like what everyone always imagined their high school to do be but it never really lived up to be.”

Arts for All of Northern Michigan in Traverse City helps make the arts accessible for people with disabilities.

They wanted to give those they serve a moment to connect with their loved ones.

“I think tonight people are really excited to wear red, wear pink, wear your Valentines colors, and also share your Valentines,” said Jane. “A lot of our participants have partners who unfortunately they won’t be able to slow dance with necessarily tonight, but they’ll be able to see eachother and share that moment which I’m really excited to see.”

This isn’t only an event for those who are differently abled.

Anyone is invited to come out and share a dance.

Jane says, “Whether you have a disability or not, this is a space for you. We actually, right before COVID hit, we’re starting to see more people who didn’t necessarily have disabilities come to our dances and that’s something that we’ve really been striving for.”

She says this won’t be the last of their virtual parties.

“We just aren’t comfortable yet having large groups at our space, but we do have those social hours, we do have an access event coming up later this month,” said Jane.