Another 793,000 Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

Another 793,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

Last week’s total is a decline from the previous week’s total of 812,000, which was revised higher from the initially reported total of 779,000.

More then 334,000 people filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Programs. The program assists gig workers and those self-employed.

Michigan saw an improvement for a fifth week in a row with a slight drop in new claims.

Nearly 18,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week in the state, which is down about 600 claims from the week prior.

A year ago at this time, there were 6,600 new claims filed.

So far, more than $29 billion has been paid to Michigan workers since March 15, 2020.