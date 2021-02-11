Additional Food Assistance for 350,000 Michigan Families Extended Through February

Nearly 350,000 Michigan families will still have access to additional food assistance benefits throughout February.

The additional food assistance was first approved in March 2020 and was approved for an extension by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Those who are eligible will see additional benefits on their Bridge Card by Feb. 28, with payments for some beginning Feb. 18.

Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the help that’s provided earlier in the month.