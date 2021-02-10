UK Variant of COVID-19 is Spreading Fast

Health officials are warning the coronavirus variant is spreading faster than people can get vaccinated.

They fear the strain first found in the United Kingdom could become a dominate strain the in the U.S. in just a few weeks.

In California, their governor says they have identified three different COVID-19 variants throughout the state.

But the U.K. variant is the most prominent, reporting 159 cases.

At the same time, the vaccination push continues.

The federal government will begin shipping vaccine doses to community health centers across the country. And later this week, pharmacy chains will start administering vaccines