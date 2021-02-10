Senate Majority Leader Shirkey Under Fire For More Controversial Comments

As Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature ramp up negotiations on supplemental COVID relief and on the eve of a new budget proposal, the top Republican in the Capitol is once again under scrutiny for controversial comments.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey criticized for statements made on a hidden video last week and a semi-apology Wednesday.

The secretly recorded conversation was with local Republicans from Hillsdale County as Shirkey was on the verge of being censured by the group. He claimed the siege at the US Capitol building on January 6 was a hoax.

“That’s been a hoax from the day one that was all pre-arranged,” Shirkey said on the video.

“It’s just very discouraging and destructive, frankly,” said Whitmer.

Shirkey scarified slightly during a quick conversation he had with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist before session on Wednesday.

“The topic of the hoax, that event wasn’t a hoax it was very real,” he said.

He reiterated he felt like the siege was a set-up but that it actually happened. Later in the recording, his comments turned directly at Governor Whitmer.

“We spanked her hard on the budget. We spanked her hard on appointments,” said Shirkey, “We did everything we constitutionally could do.”

First referring to spanking Whitmer and then possibly fighting her straight on.

“I did contemplate, once or twice, I did contemplate inviting her to a fistfight on the Capitol lawn,” said Shirkey, “I thought that would probably be a little too much.”

This is not the first time violence has been brought up in response to Whitmer.

“Threats of violence against me, the time spent with people who ultimately are being prosecuted for trying to kidnap and kill me, that’s that’s the soul-searching I think that needs to be done here as a country, as a state and certainly as that particular senator,” said Whitmer.

During the hot mic conversation with Gilchrist, he showed little remorse for the intent.

“I frankly don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make,” Shirkey said, “Some of the words I chose maybe.”

Shirkey expressed awareness of his tendency to be brash.

“I don’t back off very easily and sometimes I should,” he said.

Enough so the Michigan Democratic Party have called for him to resign. He says he will not but still brings turmoil to Lansing at a crucial time.

“I’m not going to engage in all of that junk,” said Whitmer.