Producer Pick: Lego Empathy

LEGO just launched a brand new interactive experience to teach kids about online empathy.

Kids can join LEGO Captain Safety to learn more about digital empathy, how to recognize and stand up to cyberbullies, and learn the importance of being a good person online. The structure of this initiative is set up like a ‘personality quiz’. Quiz takers are praised for standing up against and reporting ‘meanies’, and helping those who have been harassed.

It also asks kids an important question – if they’ve ever been a ‘meanie’ themselves. If so, it shows the children how to apologize and to fix the situation when someone’s feelings are hurt.

At the end of the quiz, you can find out what ‘online hero’ you are most like.

Sir Hug-A-Lot: Embodies online empathy

Butterclops: A representation of self-awareness

Aero Vision: Designed to help kids acknowledge other’s perspectives

Admiral High-Five: A character created to talk about being kind online

Nearly half of kids, ages 8-12, say they’ve been affected by cyberbullying.

Click here if you’d like to take the test and the pledge.