Petoskey Woman Sentenced for Dealing Drugs

The Charlevoix County prosecutor says one of the largest drug dealers in northern Michigan will spend 5 to 20 years behind bars.

Police say Coy Brooks sold drugs to an undercover informant in March and April 2020. Brooks was arrested and released on bond but was pulled over in August 2020 and found in possession of drugs and $3,000 in cash.

She pleaded guilty in December 2020.

The prosecutor says others who are already convicted or awaiting trial for selling drugs told police that Brooks was their supplier.