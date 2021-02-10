Petoskey Restaurants Still Adjusting After Dine-In Service Returns

Since Feb. 1, restaurants across Michigan have returned to hosting dine-in service for their customers. Some of the restrictions include allowing only six people per table and keeping those tables six feet apart, as well as staying at only 25 percent capacity.

J.W. Filmore’s in Petoskey is starting to look somewhat normal again. “It’s been going pretty good,” said Shaw Beer. “Getting a lot of support from the local clientele that missed us while we were gone. They’ve been really supportive doing curbside while we were out but now they’re back.”

For others, the limit on customers is keeping them from making money. “It’s definitely improving,” said Victoria Conklin, Owner of Sam’s Graces Cafe. “I would not say that we’re profitable at this point. I can’t say we’ll be profitable until things change a little bit. For right now, I guess we’ll just have to deal with surviving.”

Couple that with the fact that when they are busy, they sometimes have to reject customers. “It’s awful,” said Conklin. “I not only feel bad that I have to turn somebody away that wants to eat our food but for a business especially in a seasonal resort town in winter time. It hurts all around.”

Sam’s Graces Cafe is grateful to just be getting a little bit of dine-in business but Cormack’s Deli has decided not to open dine-in service at all. “It would only allow me four tables, maybe five if I kind of squeeze it a little bit and we decided at that point that it wasn’t worth doing it for just the 25 percent,” said owner Brad Cormack. “Then taking names and phone numbers and then making sure that only those people were sitting in and dining.”

The order allowing dine-in service lasts until Feb. 21. The state has yet to decide what happens after that.