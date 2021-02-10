Pet Dental Health Month: Ways To Keep Animal Oral Hygiene a Priority

We normally think of humans when we talk about dental health, but it’s just as important when it comes to our dogs and cats and their overall well-being.

Dr. RuthAnn Lobos with Merrick Pet Care out of Boulder, Colorado is a lead veterinarian and breaks down the reasons why we need to take our dogs and cats’ oral health seriously. Dr. Lobos explains the serious medical effects bad dental issues can cause animals.

Plus, Dr. Lobos talks about ways to include daily brushing and regular vet visits into our animal’s lives to help maintain dental health.

For more details on what you should keep in mind for dogs can cats’ oral health click on the Zoom video above.

To contact Dr. Lobos with Merrick Pet Care click here.