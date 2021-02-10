Opening Impeachment Arguments Set to Begin

Opening arguments begin in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Each side with have 16 hours over two days to make their case.

Six GOP senators joined all 50 Democrats in a vote to move forward with the trial on Tuesday.

The vote came after senators, who are now jurors, heard arguments on the whether the proceeding is constitutional.

Houses managers started their arguments against the former president with a video recounting scenes from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

But attorneys for former President Trump argued the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

Sources close to President Trump say he’s angry with his lawyer’s performance.

“President Trump’s team were disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand. And when they talked about it, they kind of glided over it, almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments.”

The second impeachment trial of former President Trump is expected to last at least one week.