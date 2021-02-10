Northern Michigan Schools Conduct Spring Count Day

Wednesday was count day for schools across Michigan.

It’s one of two days during the school year districts take a tally of their student population, which determines how much funding they’ll receive from the state.

The number of students in halls and classrooms was the main focus for school leaders across northern Michigan Wednesday.

“Michigan funds schools based on the number of students that attend. They do an October count, and they do a February count and so this is one of the two days of the year that’s very important,” said Kingsley Superintendent Dr. Keith Smith.

Here’s one of the main differences in this year’s spring count day than in years past. Normally, 10 percent of a schools spring count is used to factor how much money they get from the state, but this year, with the pandemic factored in, it is now 25 percent of the spring count that will be used

“It gets kind of technical, but the end result is it minimizes the impact of declining enrollment for local school districts. This 75/25, for most of us it’s a much needed softening. We know that this year enrollment dropped due to all the students not feeling comfortable in school, or just all the options available and this softens it for most schools,” said Dr. Smith.

But schools have also had to deal with the challenge of making sure students learning remotely also get counted on count day.

“The trickiest part about that is, we don’t have students in seats in school, so we have to monitor attendance through either face to face interaction on Zoom or Google Meet platform, or we have to collect homework on a count day, or we have to track for a four week period if we miss one of those two things,” said Elk Rapids Superintendent Julie Brown.

The state has not said if the 75/25 formula will stay in place past the pandemic.