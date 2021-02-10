Newaygo Man Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer, Having Meth in Mecosta Co.

In Mecosta County, the sheriff’s office says a Newaygo man faces charges for assaulting a police officer and having meth while he was out on bond.

Deputies say Al Thompson got his truck stuck on 230th Avenue in Aetna Township around 830 Wednesday morning.

When deputies got there, they say Thompson got in his truck, tried to get away and threatened to shoot himself.

Deputies arrested Thompson for assaulting an officer and operating under the influence of meth.

The sheriff’s office says Thompson’s bond was revoked.