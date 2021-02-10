MTM On The Road: Sweet Blooms Getting Ready For Valentine’s Day

If you’re reading this, this is your reminder that Sunday is Valentine’s Day!

Don’t worry, there’s still time to get some beautiful flowers to make someone’s day with.

Sweet Blooms in McBain has so many arrangement options so you can find the right one you’re looking for.

Everyone loves getting flowers so get them for your significant other, friends or anyone’s day you want to make!

Sweet Blooms is gearing up for the big day.

After Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 26., they will be hosting a ribbon cutting event with Compass Financial.

The businesses share a building and are excited to introduce themselves to the community.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are helping put together some floral arrangements and making sure you’re all set for the most romantic day of the year!