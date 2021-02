MSP STING Seizes 459 Grams of Meth in January

Michigan State Police say they seized more meth in the January than the last three years combined.

The MSP narcotics team known as STING covers Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw and Oscoda Counties.

The past January, MSP found 459.5 grams of meth in eight cases.

The three years prior, STING had 118 cases and recovered 442.2 grams.