Michigan State Police Address Spike in S.T.I.N.G Seizures of Meth

The Michigan State Police S.T.I.N.G Drug team says they’re overwhelmed by the amount of cases they’re seeing this year alone, particularly with meth.

S.T.I.N.G covers Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties.

Michigan State Police Public Information Officer, Lt. Liz Rich, says, “Over the first month, month and a half, of 2021 is when they saw such a drastic increase. So much as in 2018, 2019, and 2020 it is more than all three of those years combined.”

She goes on to say, “The increase in the availability of meth in that area has changed. In the past few months they are seeing that increase.”

It’s an issue now being felt in Northern Michigan communities.

“Substance misuse has increased substantially as well as overdoses have increased substantially over the last 11 months and we’re not immune to that in Northern Michigan,” said Families Against Narcotics Crawford County board member, Lynda Rutowski.

She says the pandemic has added to the growing numbers of overdoses in the region.

Rutkowski says, “A lot of people are struggling right now. A lot of times that manifests itself through substance use or substances misuse.”

Rutkowski says this inspired members of the Crawford County Community to create a resource for those battling addiction.

“Working in educating the community on the dangers of substance misuse and also try to provide recovery resources for those people who are in search of recovery,” says Rutkowski.

In next few months, FamilIes Against Narcotics Crawford County say with help from state and local police they hope to be able to hold educational forums for those struggling.