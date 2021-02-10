MDHHS Partners with GetSetUp to Help Residents Navigate with Vaccine Registration

As Michigan’s coronavirus numbers trend downward, the state announced Wednesday a push to help older Michiganders get vaccinated.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering a series of sessions to walk the older population throughout the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine website.

The aim is to help the older population find their local health departments to register online for a vaccine appointment.

Registration for the sessions is required.

You can register by calling 1-888-559-1614 or visit www.getsetup.io/michigan.