Mancelona Public Schools Receive No Kid Hungry Grant

The No Kid Hungry organization is granting 17 Michigan schools over $500,000.

Mancelona Public Schools is just one of the recipients.

They say this grant helps to ensure students with families struggling from COVID are still able to afford lunch.

Mancelona says this grant has allowed them to create breakfast carts at their middle and high schools, so kids are able to have a meal before the school day even starts.

Food Service Director for Mancelona Public Schools, Lindsey Newland, says, “We’re just appreciative to be able to use this funding for something that goes above and beyond and entices the kids to eat. They’re excited about eating again and that’s really special to us.”

Mancelona Public Schools says this grant will help them continue their mission of letting in district K-12 students eat lunch for free.