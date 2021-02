Mackinaw City Child Care Worker Sentenced to Jail, Probation

A Mackinaw City day care provider charged with child abuse was sentenced Wednesday to 93 days in jail and four months probation.

State documents say Sue Gross was caught on video hitting a child.

Gross ran a child care business out of her home in Mackinaw City.

In January 2020, Gross was charged with child abuse and assault and battery.

She pleaded no contest to assault and battery, and her fourth degree child abuse charge was dropped.