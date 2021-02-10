Investigation Continues Into Misconduct Allegation Against Northern Michigan Priest

Continuing coverage now on the investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct against a northern Michigan priest.

We first told you about the investigation Tuesday night on 9&10 News at six.

The Diocese of Gaylord says a woman made the allegation at a parish meeting.

The priest has denied the allegation, but stepped aside from duties at St Mary of Hannah, near Kinsley, during the investigation.

The diocese says they’re now taking the steps necessary to investigate and resolve the situation.

“We’re addressing the issue as it came up, although these are always sad things for us to deal with, first of all hearing of the allegation, and realizing there may be something to that that we need to address, and in a sense finding ways to provide pastoral care for everybody,” said Most Rev. Walter Hurley, Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Gaylord.

The diocese says a report of the allegation has also been made to the Michigan attorney general’s office.