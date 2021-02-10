Governor Whitmer Prepares to Unveil Budget Proposal Thursday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is unveiling her budget for the next fiscal year Thursday morning.

This is for the fiscal year that starts in October, a time where the pandemic is expected to be largely over with widespread vaccines.

The pandemic will still have a say after revenues are down, given economic shutdowns and restrictions in 2020.

While much of COVID relief will be addressed in the current supplemental bill being negotiated, the main budget proposal will focus on three pillars, ending the pandemic, helping businesses and the unemployed and getting kids caught up in school.

The overall size of the budget is expected to be lighter this year but there will be room to shrink or grow as the October deadline nears.

“We’ve learned over the last couple months, life can change fast and dramatically, so we have to become nimble,” said Whitmer, “But what we also know is that with the vaccines coming online and with the ramping up happening, we are looking at what happens post-COVID and we want to be economically strong.”

The budget will be unveiled Thursday at 11 AM.